NGO donates blankets for MC’s night shelters

Ludhiana, December 23
An NGO donated 50 blankets to night shelters run by the municipal corporation (MC). The blankets were handed over to the MC in the presence of Joint Commissioner Kulpreet Singh at the Moti Nagar night shelter, situated near Cheema Chowk Ludhiana, on Friday night.
Janak Raj Goyal, president of the NGO International Human Rights Council, was present on the occasion. The civic body officials said that more NGOs have shown interest in supporting it in sheltering the homeless.
Night shelters are perenially short of clean blankets, said an NGO member, urging people to be empathetic towards the homeless.
Three operational night shelters are situated in Moti Nagar (near Cheema chowk), near Vishwakarma Chowk and Haibowal Dairy Complex. The municipal corporation has not established any alternative night shelter to replace the one that has been closed near the Clock Tower.
