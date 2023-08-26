No end to stray cattle menace in Urban Estate Phase I, HM Colony

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, August 25

Though the Municipal Corporation collects a substantial amount of money in the form of cow cess each year, it has been unsuccessful in shifting stray cattle from many areas to shelters, even after occurrence of fatal accidents.

Several residents from various sections of Ward number 23, including Urban Estate Phase 1 (Jamalpur), HM Colony, Labour Colony, Rajiv Gandhi Colony and localities on Metro Road, have raised the issue of presence of stray cattle in these areas, seeking the civic body’s attention.

Some parts of the ward have also witnessed issues such as poorly maintained roads with potholes, lack of progress in the development of parks and green belts, occasional instances of contaminated water supply and choked sewers. Additionally, the entangled web of cables is causing further concern among the residents.

In Urban Estate, Phase 1, some residents sought that the department concerned should ensure the repair of potholed streets and proper maintenance of green belts along roads.

At HM Colony, Mohanish Jindal, a resident, highlighted the concern regarding the absence of maintenance of the park in their locality. He emphasised that the authorities should take steps to ensure the proper upkeep of the park and enhance the green cover in their vicinity. He also raised questions over the ‘poor’ quality of recently constructed roads in their area.

Parks in HIG, MIG, and Labour colonies are also in need of attention as they are not being properly maintained. A resident from Labour Colony also highlighted occasional incidents of clogged sewers in their street.

What residents say We usually face inconvenience due to disruption in the water supply and at times, we receive contaminated water. We urge the authorities to resolve these issues in a prompt manner. —Radhey Sham, from Rajiv Gandhi Colony Presence of stray cattle in our streets is a significant concern. The Municipal Corporation should implement essential measures to shift them to shelters. Additionally, our locality lacks a playground for children and youngsters. Space is available in the ward that could be developed into a playground. —Rakesh Kumar from Labour Colony

At Rajiv Gandhi Colony, a group of residents expressed dissatisfaction with sporadic instances of disrupted and contaminated water supply. They stressed the importance of resolving the issue promptly and also demanded cleanliness in the area, including the removal of waste that has been dumped along roads and vacant sites.

Ashwani Rana, an employee at a private company, also voiced concerns about waterlogging on Metro Road during rainy days. However, it remains unclear whether the affected area falls in the Ward 23 or not.

Former councillor Sandeep Kumari, who won the elections from the ward in 2018 as a Congress candidate, could not be contacted for her comments. Her kin, who attended the phone call on her behalf, claimed that many developmental works had been initiated in ward areas during her tenure, from March 2018 to March 2023. “These include reconstruction of streets and Metro Road, establishment of a sewerage in various colonies and installation of open-air gyms in parks, which have also undergone renovation.”