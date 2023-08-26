 No end to stray cattle menace in Urban Estate Phase I, HM Colony : The Tribune India

  • Ludhiana
  • No end to stray cattle menace in Urban Estate Phase I, HM Colony
Ward Watch Ward No 23

No end to stray cattle menace in Urban Estate Phase I, HM Colony

Several poorly maintained parks, green belts cry for attention

No end to stray cattle menace in Urban Estate Phase I, HM Colony

Stray cattle take rest on a road in an area of Ward 23 in Ludhiana. photo: inderjeet verma



Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, August 25

Though the Municipal Corporation collects a substantial amount of money in the form of cow cess each year, it has been unsuccessful in shifting stray cattle from many areas to shelters, even after occurrence of fatal accidents.

Several residents from various sections of Ward number 23, including Urban Estate Phase 1 (Jamalpur), HM Colony, Labour Colony, Rajiv Gandhi Colony and localities on Metro Road, have raised the issue of presence of stray cattle in these areas, seeking the civic body’s attention.

Some parts of the ward have also witnessed issues such as poorly maintained roads with potholes, lack of progress in the development of parks and green belts, occasional instances of contaminated water supply and choked sewers. Additionally, the entangled web of cables is causing further concern among the residents.

In Urban Estate, Phase 1, some residents sought that the department concerned should ensure the repair of potholed streets and proper maintenance of green belts along roads.

At HM Colony, Mohanish Jindal, a resident, highlighted the concern regarding the absence of maintenance of the park in their locality. He emphasised that the authorities should take steps to ensure the proper upkeep of the park and enhance the green cover in their vicinity. He also raised questions over the ‘poor’ quality of recently constructed roads in their area.

Parks in HIG, MIG, and Labour colonies are also in need of attention as they are not being properly maintained. A resident from Labour Colony also highlighted occasional incidents of clogged sewers in their street.

What residents say

We usually face inconvenience due to disruption in the water supply and at times, we receive contaminated water. We urge the authorities to resolve these issues in a prompt manner. —Radhey Sham, from Rajiv Gandhi Colony

Presence of stray cattle in our streets is a significant concern. The Municipal Corporation should implement essential measures to shift them to shelters. Additionally, our locality lacks a playground for children and youngsters. Space is available in the ward that could be developed into a playground. —Rakesh Kumar from Labour Colony

At Rajiv Gandhi Colony, a group of residents expressed dissatisfaction with sporadic instances of disrupted and contaminated water supply. They stressed the importance of resolving the issue promptly and also demanded cleanliness in the area, including the removal of waste that has been dumped along roads and vacant sites.

Ashwani Rana, an employee at a private company, also voiced concerns about waterlogging on Metro Road during rainy days. However, it remains unclear whether the affected area falls in the Ward 23 or not.

Former councillor Sandeep Kumari, who won the elections from the ward in 2018 as a Congress candidate, could not be contacted for her comments. Her kin, who attended the phone call on her behalf, claimed that many developmental works had been initiated in ward areas during her tenure, from March 2018 to March 2023. “These include reconstruction of streets and Metro Road, establishment of a sewerage in various colonies and installation of open-air gyms in parks, which have also undergone renovation.”

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Ludhiana

Ludhiana girl shot dead by boyfriend in US; family waits for her body

2
Punjab

Punjabi-origin family now owns Miss World America pageant

3
Nation

ISRO shares first video of Chandrayaan-3 Rover moving on moon

4
Punjab

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit warns CM Bhagwant Mann, asks him to respond to his letters; seeks action taken on drugs

5
Nation

Andhra Pradesh devotee offers Rs 100 crore cheque at temple, had only Rs 17 in bank account

6
Nation

Chandrayaan-3 Rover traverses 8 metres on lunar surface, its payloads turned on

7
Diaspora

Australia closes dual-study visa loophole for foreign students which allowed students to enrol for cheaper vocational courses

8
Punjab

AAP slams Punjab governor over President's rule warning, says should be done in Manipur, Gujarat instead

9
Punjab

May recommend President's rule: Governor to Mann

10
Haryana

Kuber Group director Vikas Malu among injured in Rolls Royce high-speed crash in Haryana

Don't Miss

View All
Indian Origin family becomes Miss World America pageant owners
Punjab

Punjabi-origin family now owns Miss World America pageant

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team
Punjab

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team

Armed with visa, parents seek grooms to fund girls’ education
Punjab

IELTS Brides: Armed with visa, Punjabi parents seek grooms to fund girls' education

22 spots along rim of Bhakra reservoir prone to landslides: GSI
Punjab

22 spots along rim of Bhakra reservoir prone to landslides: GSI

Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Updates: ‘Vikram’ lander just an hour away from historic moon touchdown
Nation

Moonshot: Chandrayaan-3 sends first image of 'flat' landing site on lunar surface after historic touchdown

What to know about India's Chandrayaan-3 moon landing mission
Nation

What to know about India's Chandrayaan-3 moon landing mission

Singapore National University appoints British Professor Jasjit Singh to raise appreciation of Sikh way of life internationally
Diaspora

Singapore National University appoints British professor Jasjit Singh to internationally raise appreciation of Sikh way of life

Punjab on high alert as inflow into Bhakra and Pong dams increases
Punjab

Punjab put on high alert as inflow into Bhakra and Pong dams increases

Top News

PM Modi meets Chandrayaan-3 scientists at ISRO

PM Modi meets Chandrayaan-3 team at ISRO; says moon's landing point to be called 'Shiv Shakti'

August 23 to be observed as National Space Day, says PM Modi

6 dead as Lucknow-Rameswaram Express's coach catches fire in Madurai

8 die as train's coach catches fire in Madurai; authorities blame 'illegal cylinder' for blaze

All the six victims hailed from Uttar Pradesh, the sources s...

Focus now on collecting data, analysis later: Research lab

Chandrayaan's focus now on collecting data, analysis later: Research lab

Pragyan traverses 8 metres on moon

May recommend President’s rule: Governor to Mann

May recommend President's rule: Governor to Mann

Warns of criminal action if his letters not answered

No bylaws applicable in Anni where 8 buildings fell

No bylaws applicable in Anni where 8 buildings fell

Town area reverted to village to escape building curbs


Cities

View All

Amritsar: 5 SHOs shifted after party video goes viral

Amritsar: 5 SHOs shifted after party video goes viral

Century-old Amritsar orphanage basks in glow of film Sardar Udham Singh's success

Indian envoy to US Sandhu visits Golden Temple, Pingalwara in Amritsar

After farmer leaders set free, dharnas lifted at toll plazas

Collector rates: Property dealers, colonisers’ stir enters third day

Bathinda DSP held for graft

Bathinda DSP held for graft

Smart City Contest: Chandigarh gets best UT award, ranks first in mobility, governance

Smart City Contest: Chandigarh gets best UT award, ranks first in mobility, governance

Only 6 projects listed in Chandigarh, RERA warns erring realtors of action

5 reminders later, Punjab Govt allocates Rs 49 crore for hostels at Panjab University

Push for tricity Metro, Punjab gives Rs 1.37 crore for project report

After 2-year hiatus, PGI governing body meet on September 6

High Court refuses to entertain PIL against first-level checking of EVMs

High Court refuses to entertain PIL against first-level checking of EVMs

Supreme Court extends Satyendar Jain’s interim bail till Sept 1

Social media norms for cops

Delhi Police issue traffic advisory

Civic body’s negligence costs woman her life

Civic body’s negligence costs woman her life

Couple beaten up at Shahkot market

Protest over choked sewer in Hargobind Nagar

Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan-II: Torch relay gets rousing welcome in district

Govt ignored Kapurthala: Residents

Driver killed as truck falls into drain on Dehlon-Sahnewal road

Driver killed as truck falls into drain on Dehlon-Sahnewal road

Transparency in admn, improving basic amenities priority, says new MC chief

PAU tells farmers to watch out for pink bollworm attack on Bt cotton

Minor violates 15-yr-old, held

Two bikers killed in mishaps

Punjabi University, Patiala, students up in arms over ‘wrong marking’ of answer sheets

Punjabi University, Patiala, students up in arms over 'wrong marking' of answer sheets

ZPSC members demand re-auction of common land in Patiala

MGNREGA workers protest lack of work in Patiala

Patiala district logs 10 new dengue cases

Patiala District Legal Services Authority organises medical camps for jail inmates