No need to panic, says DC Malik

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 2

Amid the strike called by oil tanker operators and transporters, Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner (DC) Surabhi Malik held a meeting with heads of oil companies and senior officials from the civil and police administration to discuss and ensure the smooth supply of fuel.

The DC said there was no need to panic regarding the supply of petrol and diesel in the district. She said there should be no crowding at fuel stations. The administration was closely monitoring the situation and it would be under control soon.

The Deputy Commissioner held a meeting with the depot heads of oil companies, including Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited. She conveyed to the companies that all possible measures be taken to ensure the smooth supply of fuel, amid the transporters’ strike.

She assured that the district administration would extend all kind of support to the companies in facilitating the supply of petrol and diesel to the fuel stations. She said the state government was actively engaged in resolving the issue by holding discussions with officials and striking transporters.

Malik said any hoarding or blackmarketing of fuel by petrol pumps or individuals would not be tolerated.

Joint Commissioner of Police Saumya Mishra, ADC Gautam Jain, ADC Rupinderpal Singh and Additional Chief Administrator of GLADA Amarjeet Bains were among those others present. Officials from the Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs were attended the meeting.