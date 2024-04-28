Nukkad natak staged to raise awareness among electors

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 27

To raise awareness among voters under the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme, the administration organised a nukkad natak in the main market near LIG flats, Dugri, Phase 1.

An official said the area falls under the jurisdiction of the Atam Nagar Assembly segment. The aim was to encourage voters to vote on June 1. The nukkad natak captured the attention of passersby. Artistes effectively conveyed their message on the importance of voting, the electoral process, and the power of individual votes. They also urged young boys and girls to use the ‘Voter Helpline’ mobile application and National Voter Services Portal (NVSP) for enrolling themselves as voters till May 4, 2024.

Sakshi Sawhney said that the district administration was committed to hold free, fair and transparent elections in the district and said that every effort was being made to facilitate the voters at polling stations on voting day.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.