One-week faculty development programme begins

Ludhiana, February 8
The internal quality and assurance cell in collaboration with the research and faculty development committee of the Sri Aurobindo College of Commerce and Management, Ludhiana, commenced a one- week faculty development programme (FDP), ‘A Paradigm Shift in Teaching, Learning and Evaluation’. The programme will conclude on February 12.
The first day of the faculty development programme began with an introductory speech by Dr Pooja Mehta, organising secretary of the programme. The keynote address was delivered by Prof Ashwani Bhalla, deputy director, colleges, higher education, Punjab.
The guest of honour for the inaugural session was Prof IM Kapahy, former member, UGC, New Delhi. —
