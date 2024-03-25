OTS policy to regularise water, sewer connections notified

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 24

In a major relief to residents, the state government has recently notified a one-time settlement (OTS) policy for regularisation of unauthorised water, sewer connections at lowered rates.

The residents can also submit pending water-sewer bills without any penalty and interest, if the lump sum amount is paid before June 5.

Officials said normally, the residents have to pay up to Rs 2,350 for regularisation of the water-sewer connection of up to 125 sq yards domestic property. For the connection of the domestic building from 125-250 sq yards, the residents have to pay Rs 10,450. For properties with area above 250 sq yards and above 500 sq yards, the regularisation fee is Rs 13,250 and Rs 15,950, respectively.

For commercial and industrial buildings, the residents have to pay up to Rs 28,550 as regularisation fee for property with area up to 250 sq yards. For the properties with area above 250 sq yards, the fee is up to Rs 42,950, depending upon the size of the property.

But under the OTS policy notified by the state government, the connection of up to 125 sq yards property, can be regularised for Rs 400. Similarly, the regularisation fee for the domestic connection of property with 125-250 sq yards area is Rs 1,000. The fee for property with an area above 250 sq yards is Rs 2,000.

Under the OTS policy, the fee for regularising the unauthorised water-sewer connections of commercial and industrial properties with up to 250 sq yards area is Rs 2,000. Similarly, the regularisation fee for the connection of property with area above 250 sq yards is Rs 4,000.

MC Commissioner Sandeep Rishi said it was a golden opportunity for the residents as, under this policy, they could also pay the pending water-sewer bills without any penalty and interest. The benefit of the policy could be availed on lump sum payment of pending charges by June 5. The residents should also get the connections regularised at lowered rates to avoid any action against the unauthorised connections in future.

He said the state government had also floated an OTS policy for property tax in the past and the residents could pay the pending property tax by March 31 and avail 50 per cent interest and penalty waiver.

