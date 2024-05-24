 Parashar takes out foot march in North segment : The Tribune India

  • Ludhiana
  • Parashar takes out foot march in North segment

Parashar takes out foot march in North segment

AAP candidate Ashok Prashar campaigns in East constituency.



Ludhiana, May 23

A foot march was organised in Gandhi Market of the North constituency here in support of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Ludhiana candidate Ashok Parashar Pappi.

Addressing the gathering, Parashar said the party had addressed every issue faced by traders and shopkeepers on a priority basis. Essential facilities had been ensured for market, with Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann personally addressing and resolving issues of traders.

“Our North constituency MLA Chaudhary Madan Lal Bagga has delivered on promises made to Gandhi Market traders during the Assembly elections. I guarantee that my doors will always be open for the traders and every concern will be promptly addressed,” he said.

In his remarks, MLA Madan Lal Bagga said every party volunteer was diligently working towards securing victory for Parashar, understanding their roles and responsibilities. Over the past two years of the government’s tenure, every ordinary family in the state has saved over Rs 30,000 through free electricity and healthcare services. The people are pleased with AAP’s efforts. It is hoped that the same level of support will be extended to the party in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Holds public meeting in East constituency

The AAP Lok Sabha candidate organised a public meeting in the East constituency today, which saw a large turnout.

Speaking to people, Parashar said: “I have come again to seek your votes. I hope that you will extend the same love and support to me as you have shown to the MLA of the East constituency, Daljit Singh Bhola Grewal. I assure you that I will not disappear after securing your votes like the BJP candidate nor will I ask you to travel to Gidderbaha for any work like the Congress candidate. You can meet me anytime on Shahpur Road.”

He went on to mention that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had revolutionised the country’s politics. Promises made during the 2022 elections had been largely fulfilled within the first two years. Now, even Modi is making similar promises but they are likely to fail, just like the failed promise of depositing Rs 15 lakh into accounts.

State Secretary and Markfed Chairman Amandeep Singh Mohi said AAP was a party for the common man, which attracts the public towards it. The successful public meeting in the East region was evidence of the fact. People see their local leader, Ashok Parashar, as their own and actively engage in various programmes in his presence. This support will propel the AAP candidate to Parliament.

