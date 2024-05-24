 PAU inks pact for commercialisation of patented hybrid hydroponics technology : The Tribune India

PAU has inked a pact with LS Industries, Bairsen, in Solan for the commercialisation of “Hybrid Hydroponics Technology with Improved Water and Nutrient Perforation and Recirculation System.” The Director of Research, PAU, Dr Ajmer Singh Dhatt, and Senior Vice-President (Global Operations) at LS Industries Limited, Sanju Laroia, signed the agreement on behalf of their organisations. The Chief Strategy Officer at LS Industries, Akash Deep Sharma, was also present on the occasion. The pioneering technology, coined as the first ‘swadeshi’ (indigenous) solution in soilless farming, has been developed and patented by the head of the Department of Mechanical Engineering at PAU, Dr VP Sethi.

Dr Sethi said the invention stemmed from the amalgamation of two distinct soilless technologies, effectively harnessing their combined advantages. Highlighting the key benefits of the technology, he said the enhanced nutrient availability through a perforated plate at the root’s base, along with increased oxygen supply, accelerates plant growth. The compact root system allows for closer plant spacing, optimising land usage and potentially increasing yield per unit area, he said. He added that the technology led to the efficient utilisation of water and nutrients, mitigating waste through leaching, runoff or evaporation. Dr Sethi said this aspect was crucial in light of declining water tables and rising soil toxicity.

The Associate Director of Technology Marketing and IPR Cell at PAU, Dr Khushdeep Dharni, said the university was disseminating its lab work to the masses by commercialising the technologies to industry, entrepreneurs and other stakeholders.

PAU and IRRI to join

forces for rice research

In a significant move towards advancing agricultural research and innovation, a delegation from Punjab, led by the Punjab Special Chief Secretary, KAP Sinha and the Vice-Chancellor Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Dr Satbir Singh Gosal, visited the International Rice Research Institute (IRRI) South Asia Regional Centre (ISARC) in Varanasi. The team met with the Director of ISARC, Dr Sudhanshu Singh and deliberated with scientists to explore potential collaborations in developing new research facilities, capacity building and joint research projects.

During the discussions, Dr SS Gosal highlighted the longstanding relationship between PAU and IRRI, referencing prominent figures such as Dr Gurdev Singh Khush, a World Food Prize Laureate, and Dr Darshan Singh Brar, a renowned rice breeder. Dr Gosal identified several key areas for potential collaboration, including water management, soil health, climate change adaptation, disease and pest management, paddy straw management, environmental protection, the development of short-duration and dwarf rice varieties, and root-trait breeding, among others. He also spoke about the ongoing discussions with IRRI to organise an international conference at PAU, providing a platform for knowledge exchange and networking among scientists.

