PAU Notes: Guest lecture on consumer rights

Ludhiana, March 24
The Department of Resource Management and Consumer Science, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), organised a guest lecture on the topic ‘Consumer Rights: A Holistic Perspective’ by Dr Aman Amrit Cheema, Professor (Laws), University Institute of Laws, Panjab University Regional Center, Civil Lines. The lecture was held as a part of the Consumer Awareness Week celebrations in which around 80 faculty members and students participated.
In her lecture, Dr Cheema discussed the Consumer Protection Act in detail and made students aware of their rights as consumers. She guided students about the process of making complaints with the Consumer Disputes Redressal Forums and gave them tips for safe online shopping.
Dr Kiran Bains, dean, College of Community Science, encouraged the students to become empowered consumers.
