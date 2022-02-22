PAU students' protest enters 8th day

Ludhiana, February 21
The protest by students of Punjab Agricultural University against the conduct of the offline exams entered eighth day today.
It seems that the deadlock between the students and the authorities is not ending soon as the meeting held today also failed to bore any result.
While the authorities want to conduct the exams in offline mode, students are adamant on online mode since classes were also held online.
In today’s meeting between the students and the authorities, the former put forth their suggestions. The students want the semester to end in online mode as they have attended classes online and even practical examinations were also taken in online mode.
Students raised slogans against the authorities and also took out a protest march outside students’ home and library.
