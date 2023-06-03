Pay to be disbursed after police verification, check-up: Civic body

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 2

MLAs Gurpreet Bassi Gogi, Ashok Prashar Pappi and Madan Lal Bagga and Municipal Corporation (MC) Commissioner Shena Aggarwal today held a meeting with various employee unions of the civic body. During the meeting, in-depth discussions were held on the demands of sanitation workers and sewer men, such as the release of their salaries and the regularisation of the services of contractual employees who are 42 years or older. Municipal Corporation employees have been directed to try and fulfil the employee unions’ demands at the earliest.

Some civic body officials said the salaries of over 300 employees have already been released. The salaries of remaining employees would also be disbursed soon after the police verification and medical check-up of the employees.

Clearing the air over incorporation of Ludhiana Urban Water and Waste Water Management Limited under a surface water project, MC Commissioner Aggarwal said, “The company would work under the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation only. The firm is like a special purpose vehicle (SPV) which has been incorporated for the success of the surface water supply project in the city. Earlier, Ludhiana Smart City Limited (LSCL) was also incorporated. That company also operates under the corporation.”

Discussions were also held in the meet over the MC drivers’ demand for the regularisation of their services.

MC Commissioner, MLAs hold talks