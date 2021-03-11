Payal: Allottees resent auction of residential plots

Our Correspondent

Payal, May 26

Feeling ditched by the administration over allotment of residential plots during the last weeks of the previous government, as many as 126 poor families of Ghudani Khurad village did not allow auction of land meant for the purpose.

The beneficiaries have now urged Payal MLA Manvinder Singh Giaspura to impress upon Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann to advise officials concerned to implement decisions taken by his predecessor in his official capacity.

Sarpanch Ranjit Kaur said the resolution passed in gram panchayat and recommending allotment of plots to poor beneficiaries, had already been forwarded to the office of the block development and project officer at Doraha.

Residents led by panches Balwinder Singh, Kessar Singh, Iqbal Singh and Gurpreet Kaur lamented that the poor beneficiaries had duped by politicians, first the Congress leaders by alluring them to get votes by handing over allotment certificates of two marla plots and now by the AAP leadership by attempting to a lot the land for cultivation to farmers.

“It is on record that we were handed over allotment certification carrying pictures of then CM Charanjit Singh Channi and legislator Lakhvir Singh Lakha. Now, the administration is trying to allot nine bigha land, earmarked for plotting, for cultivation,” regretted the beneficiaries.