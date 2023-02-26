Phagwara woman, husband arrested in honey trap case

Ludhiana, February 25
The Khanna police on Saturday arrested a woman and her husband on the charges of honey trapping an ex-serviceman. The woman, after developing a friendship with the complainant, had shot an obscene video of the latter, in connivance with her husband. Later, they used the video to extort money from the victim.
The suspects have been identified as Kirandeep Kaur, alias Shweta Saini, and her husband Mandeep Singh, residents of Joginder Nagar, Phagwara. The police also recovered Rs 25,000 in cash from the duo.
Khanna Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Amneet Kondal and DSP Waryam Singh addressed a press conference in this regard.
Navdeep Singh of Machhiwara Sahib had lodged a complaint that he had given an advertisement in newspapers for “friendship”. On February 5, he got a call from the woman, Shweta Saini, who offered friendship to him. She had claimed that she was doing a beautician course from some college in Ludhiana.
“As we started meeting, the woman continued to extort money from me on some pretext or the other. I had given thousands of rupees to her for buying clothes and groceries and for other purposes. On February 20, she took me to some house in Phagwara where he offered me a cold drink laced with some intoxicants. After drinking it, I became almost unconscious. Then a man entered the house and started beating me. Afterwards, they forcibly put off my clothes and made a video,”the complainant alleged.
He told the police that the suspects snatched credit cards, PAN card, Rs 15,000 in cash and other items from him.
They took him to a nearby ATM kiosk from where they withdrew Rs 20,000 in cash. The suspects had extorted Rs 1.68 lakh from him in the past few days.
“Recently, they called me again and asked to pay Rs 5 lakh else threatened to viral my objectionable video on social media. After which, I lodged a police complaint and the accused were arrested,” the complainant said.
SSP Amneet Kondal said after verifying the allegations, the police got registered a case and arrested the suspects. Further, the questioning of the couple was on to inquire if they had extorted money from other people by resorting to the same modus operandi in the past.
