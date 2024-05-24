PM committed to honouring Sikh community, says Bittu

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 23

Ravneet Singh Bittu, BJP candidate from Ludhiana, said today that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was committed to honouring the Sikh community. He always keeps in mind the interests of minority communities.

He said the Prime Minister never forgets to pay obeisance at Sikh shrines, on important occasions and otherwise also. He was a true devotee of Sikh Gurus as he developed respect for the latter and the Sikh community during his long stay in the state. Modi had always described Sikhs as brave, secular and honest people and acknowledged their contribution to the freedom struggle.

Bittu said it was necessary to explain the mindset of the Prime Minister when he was visiting Punjab.

The BJP leader said certain sections were projecting Modi as anti-minority but it was not true at all.

He said he had shared the thoughts with Modi on Punjab and the Sikh community and found him specific in his approach towards the community.

He stated that the PM opened the Kartarpur Sahib corridor, which the previous governments failed to do. He withdrew GST from food items used in langar (community kitchen) in gurdwaras and places of worship of other religions. He celebrated 550th Parkash Utsav of Guru Nanak Dev and Veer Bal Divas at the national level.

The BJP candidate further stated that Modi safeguarded the interests of Sikhs staying in Kashmir and migrated from Afghanistan. It was during the Modi’s government that a ‘blacklist’ of Sikhs prepared by previous Congress governments was reviewed and many names were deleted from the same to allow genuine Sikhs to visit their homeland. The Prime Minister had encouraged communication with diaspora and developed airports in the state for comfortable journey of NRIs.

Bittu said the Modi-led Central Government had reopened several cases of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots and many Congress leaders, including Sajjan Kumar, were convicted due to proper follow-up of cases, adding that it was a reminder for the Sikh community to pay him back in the same coin and vote for the BJP so that he achieves his target of winning 400 seats in the LS elections.

