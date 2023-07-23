Police team attacked by mining mafia

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, July 22

After the Machhiwara police conducted a raid on illegal mining on Thursday night and arrested a suspect from the spot along with a tractor-trailer loaded with illegally mined sand, the mining mafia attacked the police party and freed their man arrested by them.

Khanna SSP Amneet Kondal said acting on a tip-off, ASI Jaswant Singh, along with his team, conducted a raid on illegal mining. The police had arrested the tractor driver and also seized the vehicle laden with sand. When the police officials were returning to the police station along with the suspect and the seized vehicle, unidentified car-borne assailants cornered the police officials on the way. The miscreants attacked them, freed the driver from the police custody and took away their tractor-trailer. In the incident, ASI Jaswant and Paramjit Singh, another policeman, suffered injuries and were undergoing treatment at the hospital.

The SSP said the Khanna police on Friday morning conducted massive raids against the mining mafia and arrested six persons, Vedpal, Rishipal, Gagandeep Singh, Manpreet and Gurpreet, all residents of Machhiwara, and Gurwinder Singh, alias Guddu, of Ropar. The police raids were on and the remaining suspects would be nabbed, she said.

