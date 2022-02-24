Poor condition of road near Sherpur Chowk irks motorists

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, February 23

Potholes on Giaspura to Sherpur Chowk service lane and Sherpur Chowk-Dholewal stretch has left commuters a harried lot. Muddy water generally accumulates on the broken stretch, increasing the woes of commuters.

The residents want immediate repair of the stretch and redressal of problems related to overflowing sewers and traffic-related issues.

Gaganpreet Singh, a commuter, said: “When we are paying taxes, why the authorities concerned failed to ensure timely repair of the broken road. Commuters are left to face inconveniences due to the poor condition of the road.”

Davinder Singh Sherpuri, a resident of a nearby area, said potholes on the road near Sherpur Chowk were crying for attention. “There is no proper drainage system due to which rainwater often accumulates on the spot. Frequent traffic jams are commonly witnessed on the road. These issues must be resolved by the departments concerned at the earliest,” he said.

Sundar Lal, a candidate from the Samajwadi Party from the Ludhiana South Assembly constituency, said: “The broken stretch is posing a threat to commuters. It is the responsibility of the department concerned to ensure timely repair of the road. Moreover, no steps have been taken to resolve the issue of water accumulation and traffic jams,” he said.

A road safety activist, Rahul Verma, said sewers generally overflow near Sherpur Chowk due to which water gets accumulated on the stretch. The MC must get sewerage-related issues resolved soon, he said.

A construction work of a flyover is also underway near Sherpur Chowk. Meanwhile, interlocking tiles have been installed on some portion of the broken stretch from Sherpur Chowk towards Dholewal. Meanwhile, the NHAI officer concerned could not be contacted for comments.