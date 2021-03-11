PSEB Class XII exams begin

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 22

The final exams of Class XII conducted by the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB), started today. Students looked satisfactory after taking their exam.

A student from RS Model School said the exam of home science was held in afternoon session but it went well and students were satisfied. She found the exam “not too difficult”.

Meanwhile, there are 38,302 students who are taking Class XII exams in the district. Of these, 35,822 are regular students who would be appearing in 262 centres and 2,480 open students would appear at 15 centres meant for them.

The teachers and students found the day hot but arrangements were made to provide drinking water to them. The staff from the DEO office visited many centres to ensure exams were conducted smoothly.