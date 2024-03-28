Punjab Agricultural University all prepared to host inter-univ national youth festival

Ludhiana, March 27
The stage is set at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) for the 37th Inter-University National Youth Festival, set to take off at Dr AS Khera Open Air Theatre on March 28 at 4 pm. Nearly 2,500 students are expected to participate in the five-day youth fest which will conclude on April 1. The events will be organised at six different on-campus venues, including Dr Manmohan Singh (MS) Auditorium, Pal Auditorium, Wheat Auditorium, Dr DS Dev Examination Hall, Conference Hall of Dr MS Auditorium and Dr AS Khera Open Air Theatre.
Elated to hold the national youth festival for the first time at PAU, Dr Satbir Singh Gosal, vice-chancellor, said the fest will witness participation of students from different states in a wide array of events.
“Bearing the insignia ‘HUNAR 2024 – Harvesting National Talent,’ the Association of Indian Universities (AIU), New Delhi-sponsored festival is all set to welcome participants from across the country,” said Mr Rishi Pal Singh, registrar.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
No relief for Arvind Kejriwal as Delhi High Court defers petition against arrest to April 3
Notice issued to ED on Delhi CM’s plea | Six-day remand ends...
J&K ex-Governor NN Vohra hails Amit Shah’s remark on troop pullback
Says police must be made to discharge primary duty