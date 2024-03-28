Punjab Agricultural University all prepared to host inter-univ national youth festival

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 27

The stage is set at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) for the 37th Inter-University National Youth Festival, set to take off at Dr AS Khera Open Air Theatre on March 28 at 4 pm. Nearly 2,500 students are expected to participate in the five-day youth fest which will conclude on April 1. The events will be organised at six different on-campus venues, including Dr Manmohan Singh (MS) Auditorium, Pal Auditorium, Wheat Auditorium, Dr DS Dev Examination Hall, Conference Hall of Dr MS Auditorium and Dr AS Khera Open Air Theatre.

All set for big event: A building all decked up for the Inter-University National Youth Festival, which will begin on Thursday, at the PAU in Ludhiana. TRIBUNE PHOTO: Ashwani Dhiman

Elated to hold the national youth festival for the first time at PAU, Dr Satbir Singh Gosal, vice-chancellor, said the fest will witness participation of students from different states in a wide array of events.

“Bearing the insignia ‘HUNAR 2024 – Harvesting National Talent,’ the Association of Indian Universities (AIU), New Delhi-sponsored festival is all set to welcome participants from across the country,” said Mr Rishi Pal Singh, registrar.

