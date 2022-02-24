Punjab Poll Polling Trends: 57 per cent first-time voters exercise franchise in Ludhiana district

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, February 23

In what appears to be an average response of the youth in the democracy’s biggest festival, over 57 per cent first-time voters exercised their franchise during the Punjab Assembly polls held across 14 Vidhan Sabha segments in the district on Sunday, the district election office has confirmed.

While the highest turnout of almost 74 per cent youth voters was recorded in the city’s urban Ludhiana North constituency, the lowest of around 30 per cent first-time voters polled their votes in another urban Ludhiana Central seat, the official figures have revealed.

Surprisingly, both Ludhiana North and Central constituencies are located in the heart of the city with one recording the highest young elector turnout while another logging the lowest polling of first-timers, which was even less than half of the other.

The category-wise voter turnout compiled by the Election Commission, a copy of which is with The Tribune, showed that 20,601 of the total 36,096 first-time voters, aged 18 to 19 years, accounting for 57.07 per cent, cast their votes in the district.

The constituency-wise turnout of the young voters revealed that 1,717 of the total 2,568 first-timers, accounting for 66.86 per cent, exercised their franchise in Khanna, 1,870 of 3,020, accounting for 61.92 per cent, in Samrala, 1,263 of 3,616, accounting for 34.93 per cent, in Sahnewal, 1,912 of 2,599, accounting for 73.57 per cent, in Ludhiana East, 1,012 of 1,854, accounting for 54.58 per cent, in Ludhiana South, 1,211 of 1,825, accounting for 66.36 per cent, in Atam Nagar, 437 of 1,433, accounting for 30.49 per cent, in Ludhiana Central, 1,609 of 2,600, accounting for 61.88 per cent, in Ludhiana West, 1,823 of 2,473, accounting for 73.72 per cent, in Ludhiana North, 2,343 of 3,684, accounting for 63.6 per cent in Gill, 1,218 of 2,430, accounting for 50.12 per cent in Payal, 1,846 of 3,081, accounting for 59.92 per cent in Dakha, 1,317 of 2,573, accounting for 51.18 per cent, in Raikot and 1,023 of the total 2,340 young electors, aged 18 to 19 years, which accounted for 43.72 per cent, polled their votes in the district’s another rural Jagraon Assembly segment.

HIGHEST & LOWEST

Ludhiana North:73.72%

Ludhiana Central: 30.49%