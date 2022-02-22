Remove posters, defacements from walls: Ludhiana residents to candidates, political parties

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, February 21

Though thousands of defacements in shape of political advertisements have been removed from public and private properties by the MC staff, a large number of such material is still lying pasted on the walls in different parts of the city.

Residents want the political posters, stickers and other advertisement material of the candidates and political parties removed at the earliest.

A resident of Ishar Nagar, Kuldeep Singh Khaira, said the wall paint of their house was damaged recently when posters of a candidate were pasted on it without his permission. “Now I am getting the wall repainted. I had given a complaint to the police seeking registration of an FIR against the candidate but nothing was done,” he said.

“Now, the voting process has ended. Thus, the posters defacing the private and public properties must be removed by the candidates and their supporters themselves. The candidates must visit the areas where they did the defacements. They must pay the field visits and get their posters removed from the private and public properties. The Election Commission must take action against those who failed to get the defacements removed,” he said.

A resident from BRS Nagar, Satinderpal Singh, said, “The political parties and candidates should take the responsibility to get all their posters and banners removed from the walls of various properties. If any such political advertisement material has damaged wall paint of any house or other building, they must pay compensation to them.”

A number of candidates have got their stickers seeking support pasted on front walls or main gates of various houses in the city. A resident said, “It is difficult to remove such stickers from walls that give an ugly look too. If we remove them, the wall paint also gets damaged. The authorities must ask the candidates concerned to get the walls cleaned where they had got their political advertisements displayed.”