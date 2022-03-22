RJP Cricket League: Bhomia Sun Risers register win against Techno Finishers

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, March 21

Bhomia Sun Risers registered a huge win by 91 runs against Techno Finishers on the second day of the 3rd RJP Cricket League being played at the SCD Government College for Boys ground here on Monday.

After losing their opening match against Bistro Knight Riders by seven wickets, yesterday, Bhomia Sun Risers bounced back and routed Techno Finishers, who on Sunday had recorded four-wicket victory over Tapli Riders.

Batting first, Bhomia Sun Risers posted a mammoth score of 192 runs for the loss of four wickets in 12 overs. The architects of their innings were Sahil Jain, Varun Jain, Vikram, Vinyak and Chetan, who chipped in with 44, 40, 37, 35 and 27 runs, respectively.

Facing an uphill task to overhaul rivals’ total, Techno Finishers’ reply culminated at 101 runs in 9.4 overs. For the winning side, Vinyak got four wickets for 29 runs and Munish Jain grabbed three wickets for seven runs while Vikran got rid of two batsmen after conceding just one run.

In the second match, Ridge Man Rangers beat M Jain Super Kings by 67 runs. In reply to Ridge Man Rangers’ score of 156 for four, M Jain Super Kings made 89 runs after losing six wickets to lose it meekly.

In other matches, RCKK Super Strikers (109 for 4 in 9.2 overs) beat Shri Ram Strikers (103 for 9 in 12 overs) by six wickets; SM Power Hitters (101 for 6 in 11.4 overs) beat Paraswa Royal Strikers (100 for 8 in 12 overs) by four wickets; C Mohan Crease Masters (119 for no loss in 7.1 overs) beat M Jain Super Kings (117 for 5 in 12 overs) by 10 wickets and Bistro Knight Riders (159 for 1 in 10.1 overs) beat Tapli Riders (154 for in 12 overs) by nine wickets.