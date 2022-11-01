Rotarians meet Pak peers to spread brotherhood message

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, Oct 31

Continuing their endeavour to foster peace and brotherhood between people of India and Pakistan, office-bearers of Rotary International District (RID) 3090 visited Kartarpur Sahib to meet their Pakistani counterparts.

Past district governors Vijay Arora and Prem Aggarwal led the enthusiasts during the event undertaken as the Rotary Peace and Fellowship Programme being run under the supervision of district governor Gulbahar Singh Ratole.

Prem Aggarwal, chief advisor, said around 150 rotarians from various clubs of the RID 3090 had participated in the peace mission and polio eradication workshop held at corridors of Kartarpur Sahib.

Saleem Ahmad Khan, member, Pakistan polio plus committee, and his associate Waqar Ahmad told their Indian counterparts about the hurdles in the implementation of Global Polio Eradication Programme among Muslim communities.

Chairman of the project PDG Vijay Arora said rotarians from Ahmedgarh, Malerkotla, Dhuri and other localities of the state had coordinated their counterparts in Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, Rawalpindi and Narowal, to organise a joint meeting at Kartarpur Sahib.