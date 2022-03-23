RR Super Kings, Chinmay Super Kings script victories in RJP cricket league

Sports Correspondent

Ludhiana, March 22

RR Super Kings and Chinmay Super Kings scripted victories in their respective matches on the third day of the 3rd RJP Cricket League being played at the SCD Government College for Boys ground here on Tuesday.

RR Super Kings beat Shri Ram Strikers by 41 runs. Batting first, Super Kings scored a big score of 171 runs for the loss of five wickets in which captain Rohit played a superb innings of 91 runs of just 36 balls which included 11 sixes and four boundaries while Bablu and Ritish Jain contributed 31 and 25 runs, respectively.

For Shri Ram Strikers, Noni was the pick of bowlers who sent down three overs and took four wickets after giving away 26 runs.

Chasing the target, despite fine batting display by Noni who scored 52 runs off only 19 balls with the help of six sixes and three fours, Shri Ram Strikers could make 130 runs for the loss of six wickets as they ran out of overs.

For the winning side, Ritish Jain and Rohit captured a brace each while Bhavik Jain and Ayush M Aggarwal secured one wicket each.

Chinmay Super Kings defeated SM Power Hitters by 79 runs. In reply to Chinmay Super Kings’ total of 152 for 9 in which skipper Mukul excelled with the bat, chipping in with 80 runs off 28 deliveries with the help of nine sixes and four hits over the ropes, SM power Hitters were restricted to a small total of 73 runs as Monnu Gupta scalped six victims for 23 runs and steered his side to a comfortable win.

In others matches played today, Goyum Rising Stars (156 for 5 in 12 overs) beat Parswa Royal Strikers (116 for 9 in 12 overs) by 40 runs; Bhomia Sun Risers (165 for 5 in 11.3 overs) beat Tapli Riders (164 for 5 in 12 overs) by five wickets.