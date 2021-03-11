Run tubewells properly, Ludhiana MC tells operators

Ludhiana, May 2
Following the complaints and protests against erratic water supply, MC Superintending Engineer Rajinder Singh has asked the tubewell operators to ensure the proper functioning of tubewells in the Zone A and B areas.
He said it came to light that the tubewells are not being run properly in some areas. Moreover, many power cuts are being imposed these days.
“Whenever any power cut is imposed, the water tubewells shut off due to which the residents face inconveniences. We have received a number of complaints in this regard,” he said.
Rajinder Singh said that the tubewell operators have been asked to make sure that once the power supply is restored, the tubewells should be restarted for as long as the power remained off during the power cut.
In case any other person is found operating tubewells in place of tubewell operators, agreement with the tubewell operator concerned would be terminated, he said.
