 'Sale bazaar': Boon for some, bane for many : The Tribune India

'Sale bazaar': Boon for some, bane for many

Overcrowding, encroachments, ‘threat’ to law & order ahead of R-Day irk residents

'Sale bazaar': Boon for some, bane for many

A crowd at Chaura Bazaar in Ahmedgarh on Monday. Tribune photo



Mahesh Sharma

Mandi Ahmedgarh, Jan 23

Maintaining law and order during the Republic Day celebrations will prove to be a litmus test for the police as a special ‘Sale Bazaar’ has been organised in Mandi Ahmedgarh. The bazaar, that has become an annual feature on days preceding and following the Republic Day, is all set to be organised this year as well.

Shopkeepers and residents, however, are a divided lot over whether the bazaar is beneficial for them, or just a source of nuisance, with a majority of them subscribing to the latter view.

As owners of shops and commercial establishments in Chaura Bazaar, Main Bazaar, Raikot Adda and Railway Road are divided over whether to allow the special bazaar, the administration has fewer options on the table. The authorities will have to stick to minimising overcrowding and regulating vehicular traffic in the area to avoid inconvenience.

Residents alleged that the administration had failed to take appropriate measures regarding the bazaar, which they said had become a boon for some and bane for others. None of the stakeholders took permission from authorities regarding setting up vends. This was happening at a time when the state police is leaving no stone unturned to prevent intrusion of miscreants ahead of the Republic Day celebrations, they added.

“We fail to understand why the administration has closed its eyes towards the phenomenon which only proves hazardous for vendors, customers and shopkeepers. The government is spending crores on undertaking statewide exercises for the safety of people but is not precautious about events such as these,” a shopkeeper said.

Some shopkeepers also alleged that some officials of the administration were hand in glove with the organisers of the annual event who mint money in the form of exorbitant rents for setting up vends in front of shops.

Ahmedgarh SDM Harbans Singh said he had advised officials at the Municipal Council to ensure that no one was allowed to install vends by encroaching public places in front of shops and commercial establishments.

“As the issue falls under the purview of civic body authorities, we have asked the Executive Officer at the Municipal Council to deploy officials for monitoring the situation in all markets,” the SDM said.

Issue under purview of civic body: SDM

Ahmedgarh SDM Harbans Singh said he had advised officials at the Ahmedgarh Municipal Council to ensure that no one was allowed to install vends by encroaching on public places in front of shops and commercial establishments. “As the issue falls under the purview of civic body authorities, we have asked the Executive Officer at the Municipal Council to deploy officials for monitoring the situation in all markets,” the SDM said.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab police become top heavy as seven officers promoted to DGP rank

2
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Pathan’ sets record advance booking, eyeing a bumper opening

3
Nation

Passenger offloaded from SpiceJet plane at Delhi airport over unruly behaviour; watch video

4
Diaspora

‘Sikh’ man struck on head in hate-motivated assault in Canada

5
Sports

Mary Kom to lead 5-member committee to probe allegations against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

6
Haryana

42-year-old woman destitute doctor from Haryana's Gurugram found on Mumbai street reunited with family

7
Punjab

AAP, SAD target Centre for ‘rejecting’ Punjab’s tableau for Republic Day parade

8
Entertainment

Suniel Shetty confirms Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul have tied the knot, 'officially father-in-law ban chuka hoon'

9
Nation

Army colonel dies by suicide at training centre in MP’s Jabalpur

10
Punjab

Uncertainty over Sidhu’s release on Republic Day

Don't Miss

View All
Tiger pug marks spotted in Paonta; welcome sign: DFO
Himachal

Tiger pug marks spotted in Paonta Sahib; welcome sign: DFO

Offices in parking lots, cars on roads in Gurugram
Haryana

Offices in parking lots, cars on roads in Gurugram

Daler Mehndi falls for a spoof post that claims Prince Harry listened to his music during his ‘lowest moments’
Trending

Daler Mehndi falls for a spoof post that claims Prince Harry listened to his music during his ‘lowest moments’

Widespread snowfall across Himachal, 380 roads shut
Himachal

Widespread snowfall across Himachal, 380 roads shut

DGPs of Punjab and Haryana chided for inaction on FIRs against netas
Haryana

DGPs of Punjab and Haryana chided for inaction on FIRs against netas

Roll of honour for 3 young bravehearts from Punjab
Punjab

Roll of honour for 3 young bravehearts from Punjab

British Sikh trekker Polar Preet sets new world record for longest solo, unsupported, unassisted polar expedition by a woman
World

British Sikh trekker Polar Preet sets new world record for longest solo, unsupported, unassisted polar expedition by a woman

Singapore flight leaves behind 30 at Amritsar airport
Punjab

Singapore flight leaves behind 30 at Amritsar airport

Top News

Rahul Gandhi says do not agree with Digvijaya Singh's surgical strikes remark

Do not agree with Digvijaya Singh's 'surgical strikes' remark, says Rahul Gandhi

Singh on Monday had questioned the surgical strikes and accu...

Strong earthquake tremors felt in Delhi

Earthquake with 5.8-magnitude hits Nepal; tremors felt in Delhi-NCR

Social media users in Delhi and surroundings said they felt ...

Police launch search in Chandigarh district court complex following bomb threat call

Police launch search in Chandigarh district court complex following bomb threat call

The court complex in Sector 43 here is evacuated

Leading modern Indian architect Balkrishna Doshi passes away at 95

Leading modern Indian architect Balkrishna Doshi passes away at 95

Had worked with Le Corbusier and Louis Kahn; PM condoles dea...

Passenger offloaded from SpiceJet plane at Delhi airport for 'unruly behaviour' arrested

Passenger offloaded from SpiceJet plane at Delhi airport for 'unruly behaviour' arrested

The complaint is lodged by Sushant Srivastava, the airline's...


Cities

View All

PO seeks ~10L from ex-sarpanch, held

PO seeks Rs 10L from ex-sarpanch, held

Pharmacists protest appointment in new Aam Aadmi Clinics

Rule violations, shortage of staff add to chaos on Amritsar roads

Farmers to stage protest on Feb 6

Garbage collection vehicles await repair, services hit

After Manpreet’s induction in BJP, all eyes on Bathinda Mayor’s post

After Manpreet Badal's induction in BJP, all eyes on Bathinda Mayor's post

Bathinda: Frost adversely affecting crops

After Manpreet Badal’s exit, tough task for Congress in Bathinda

Bathinda shivers at -1°C

7 more held for attack on doctor at Talwandi Sabo

Police launch search in Chandigarh district court complex following bomb threat call

Police launch search in Chandigarh district court complex following bomb threat call

Portals for fee payment, admission to govt schools in Chandigarh on the cards

Chandigarh gets North’s largest floating solar power plant

Sec 40 resident nabbed for flashing at college teacher

Children aren’t pawns in parents’ hands: HC

Heavy deployment of security personnel at MCD House for mayoral poll

MCD House adjourned without electing mayor, deputy mayor

Earthquake with 5.8-magnitude hits Nepal; tremors felt in Delhi-NCR

Delhi Police likely to file charge sheet in Shraddha Walker murder case today

Curbs for R-Day parade rehearsal hit Delhi traffic

42-year-old woman destitute doctor from Haryana's Gurugram found on Mumbai street reunited with family

Dist sees rise in petty crimes

Dist sees rise in petty crimes

DC Sarangal suspends 593 arms licences in K'thala dist

Man nabbed with 50-gm heroin

Animal leads to collision of three vehicles, 24 hurt

Two held with 17 spools of banned Chinese string

2 more crossings to get RoB, RuB in dist

2 more crossings to get RoB, RuB in dist

FIRs recommended against 55 for polluting Sidhwan Canal

Follow rules, MC to bulk waste generators

Complete elevated road project by June 30, MP directs officials

Bicycle industry seeks GST relief in Budget

11 Patiala MC workers get notice for absence from work

11 Patiala MC workers get notice for absence from work

Divide among Patiala BJP leaders to fore

Power supply to be affected