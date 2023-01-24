'Sale bazaar': Boon for some, bane for many

Mahesh Sharma

Mandi Ahmedgarh, Jan 23

Maintaining law and order during the Republic Day celebrations will prove to be a litmus test for the police as a special ‘Sale Bazaar’ has been organised in Mandi Ahmedgarh. The bazaar, that has become an annual feature on days preceding and following the Republic Day, is all set to be organised this year as well.

Shopkeepers and residents, however, are a divided lot over whether the bazaar is beneficial for them, or just a source of nuisance, with a majority of them subscribing to the latter view.

As owners of shops and commercial establishments in Chaura Bazaar, Main Bazaar, Raikot Adda and Railway Road are divided over whether to allow the special bazaar, the administration has fewer options on the table. The authorities will have to stick to minimising overcrowding and regulating vehicular traffic in the area to avoid inconvenience.

Residents alleged that the administration had failed to take appropriate measures regarding the bazaar, which they said had become a boon for some and bane for others. None of the stakeholders took permission from authorities regarding setting up vends. This was happening at a time when the state police is leaving no stone unturned to prevent intrusion of miscreants ahead of the Republic Day celebrations, they added.

“We fail to understand why the administration has closed its eyes towards the phenomenon which only proves hazardous for vendors, customers and shopkeepers. The government is spending crores on undertaking statewide exercises for the safety of people but is not precautious about events such as these,” a shopkeeper said.

Some shopkeepers also alleged that some officials of the administration were hand in glove with the organisers of the annual event who mint money in the form of exorbitant rents for setting up vends in front of shops.

Ahmedgarh SDM Harbans Singh said he had advised officials at the Municipal Council to ensure that no one was allowed to install vends by encroaching public places in front of shops and commercial establishments.

“As the issue falls under the purview of civic body authorities, we have asked the Executive Officer at the Municipal Council to deploy officials for monitoring the situation in all markets,” the SDM said.

Issue under purview of civic body: SDM

