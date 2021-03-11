Satguru Uday resigns as STF Chairman for Buddha Nullah

Ludhiana, April 22
Satguru Uday Singh has resigned from the post of Chairman of the special task force (STF) for the Buddha Nullah. His representative, Sukhwinder Singh, confirmed that Satguru Uday Singh has tendered his resignation. He, however, said he would keep working for the protection of the environment.
Notably, Satguru Uday Singh had earlier expressed disappointment over the working of the departments concerned that failed to stop pollution in the Buddha Nullah. He had inspected the nullah last Sunday and found that the untreated dairy waste was still being dumped in the drain.
Sukhwinder said the Satguru had raised the matter of the dumping of dairy waste into the nullah many times in meetings but the departments did not take the matter seriously.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Blast in agriculture field on Jammu outskirts, may be meteorite: Police
Say may be it was caused by a lightning strike
Nabha jailbreak accused Amandeep Dhotian tries suicide in Sangrur jail
Police have registered a case
Bhagwant Mann steps in after opposition furore over ‘jugad rehris’, seeks report
Punjab Police step aside, let ‘jugad rehris' run for the tim...
Gurugram police arrest 4 men for looting Rs 1 crore from cash van
Most of the cash has also been recovered