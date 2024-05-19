School notes: sant ishar singh ji school

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: Students of Sant Ishar Singh Ji Memorial Public School, Karamsar, Rara Sahib, showed excellent academic performance in the recently conducted AISSCE and AISSE examinations for classes XII and X respectively. Of the total 185 students, Azadpreet Singh scored 93.8 per cent, and Ramneet Kaur and Saiyam Kumar got 89.6 per cent and 87.0 per cent, respectively, in Non-Medical stream. Harsirat Singh Johal achieved 93.6 per cent in the Medical Stream. In Humanities, Parneet Kaur, Varun Verma and Loveneet Sharma got 91 per cent, 86.8 per cent and 79.8 per cent. In Commerce Stream, Karanvir Singh Pannu, Simran Kaur and Simranpreet Kaur Gill and Anureet Kaur scored 93.4 per cent, 92.6 per cent and 92.4 per cent.

Jatindera greenfield school

Jatindera Greenfield School, Gurusar, secured a 100 per cent result with all students passing with First Division. Toppers in Class XII include Palak with 98.4 per cent in Commerce, Palkirat Kaur with 97 per cent in Science and Kawal Raj with 93 per cent marks in Humanities. the commerce stream. In Class X, Sehjdeep Singh topped with 96 per cent, followed closely by Gursimran Kaur with 95.2 per cent. Dr HS Dhaliwal, president; Dr Manpreet Kaur Dhaliwal, managing director and Mr Chander Shekhar, principal, congratulated the students, parents and teachers for their achievement.

Satya Bharti Schools

It was a notable achievement for Bharti Airtel Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Bharti Enterprises, when students from Satya Bharti Adarsh Senior Secondary Schools performed exceptionally in Class XII and X CBSE examinations. In Class XII, Harmandeep Singh from Satya Bharti Adarsh Senior Secondary School, Sherpur Kalan, achieved the highest score with 96.6 per cent, followed by Anmoldeep Kaur from Satya Bharti Adarsh Senior Secondary School, Fattubhila, with 95.4 per cent.

