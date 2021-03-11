SDMs review monsoon preparedness

Our Correspondent

Raikot, June 3

The administration has launched a comprehensive campaign to clean drains, ponds and other water bodies to prevent flooding of fields and houses during the monsoon season.

Officials in civic bodies and the rural development and panchayat department are on their toes to ensure that drains and pipes are cleaned and maximum water was drained from waste water disposal tanks.

Raikot SDM Gurvir Singh Kohli and Ahmedgarh SDM Harbans Singh said the rank and file in various departments have been directed to ensure that all water bodies and ponds are cleaned and desilted before the onset of monsoon. After meetings with heads of block development and panchayat offices, municipal councils, market committees, they visited various spots to check the monsoon preparedness in case of heavy rains.

Officials concerned were advised to remain alert during the rainy season so that prompt remedial action can be initiated in case of emergency.

Showing satisfaction over the progress of preparations, SDM Kohli said, “We have already inspected almost all low flood-prone areas, drains, sensitive ponds and waste water disposal tanks and prepared a draft plan to ensure adequate cleaning and maximum pumping out of water from water bodies.” Senior functionaries of the Food Supply Department, Animal Husbandry Department, Drainage Department, Punjab Mandi Board, Police Department and Rural and Urban local bodies have been included in coordination committees at various levels, claimed Kohli.