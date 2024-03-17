Second FIR against Bittu in twenty days, now for locking carcass plant

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 16

Ludhiana MP Ravneet Singh Bittu today faced another FIR, this time, for locking the carcass plant at Noorpur Bet village in Ludhiana. This is the second FIR against Bittu in 20 days as earlier, he was booked by the Ludhiana police for locking the MC Zone A office. More than 100 unknown workers were also added in the FIR and their names would updated as and when they are identified.

A case under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 506 (criminal intimidation), 452 (house trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint, and 148 (rioting armed with deadly weapon) of the IPC was registered against Bittu and the others.

As per the FIR (copy with The Tribune), the case was registered on the complaint of Jaswant Singh a watchman at carcass plant.

The complainant states in the FIR, “I am working as watchman at the carcass plant at Noorpur Bet which deals in processing dead cattle. This plant was closed for a long time and was recently made operational. On January 25, more than 100 unidentified persons resorted to commotion in front of the main gate of this plant and pushed me while making an attempt to enter the plant. Meanwhile, those persons forced me and other staff working inside the plant to close the plant and also intimidated the entire staff. Later, they locked the plant and forcibly made us to leave. There was also an unidentified political leader who locked the plant, who I later found out was MP Ravneet Singh Bittu. We fear that the abovesaid persons may attack us again if we discharge our duties at the plant, I urge you to take strict action against MP Bittu and others and provide security to us to work at the plant.”

Earlier, the Ludhiana police registered a case against the Congress leadership for creating a ruckus at the Zone A office of the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation on February 27. Those booked include MP Ravneet Singh Bittu, former minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu, former MLA-cum-district Congress president Sanjay Talwar, former senior deputy mayor Shyam Sundar Malhotra and 60 unidentified persons. All four including Bittu named in the FIR were also arrested but got a bail from the court in a day.

