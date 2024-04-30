Session on positive mind at medical college

Ludhiana, April 29
A motivational session on ‘Power of Positive Mind’ under the aegis of the ‘Buddy Programme’ of the state government was held on campus at Dayanand Medical College for the MBBS batch of 2022, nursing staff of DMCH and Hero DMC Heart Institute.
The session was delivered by BK Dr Himanshu Goyal and he emphasised the transformative power of positive thinking in navigating life’s hurdles and achieving personal growth and success. Dr G S Wander, principal, DMCH, encouraged students to face the challenges of life with an optimistic approach and stay focused on their goals.
The event was coordinated by Dr Kanchan Gupta, nodal officer, Buddy Programme, and was also attended by faculty members.
