Slum dwellers struggle to rebuild shanties

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, July 25

With multiple instances of Buddha Nullah overflowing, the slum area on Tajpur Road experienced severe flooding, resulting in significant damage to the temporary huts and belongings of its dwellers. Even after the water receded, different parts of the area remained in a filthy condition. Despite this challenging situation, some of the dwellers have taken it upon themselves to begin rebuilding their huts, without receiving any aid from the government.

A slum dweller tries to rebuild his hut on Tajpur road in Ludhiana.

Shanti, a 35-year-old resident, said her hut was severely damaged and needed to be rebuilt. To sustain her family’s daily needs, they collect scrap items from waste dumps and sell them for income. Unfortunately, the dwellers affected by the flood-induced damages in the slum area have not received any compensation. Despite this, Shanti and her family have taken the initiative to rebuild their hut in the same location. Since the floods damaged their hut, they have been living on the roadside.

Overflowing of Buddha Nullah also damaged the hut and household items of another slum dweller, Birbal. He expressed his frustration, stating that nobody has come forward to help them rebuild their huts.

Another resident, Gareebu, shared that all her belongings were damaged in the flood. She is a ragpicker and has been forced to stay on the roadside. She also lamented the lack of assistance to rebuild their jhuggi.

Jagjeet Singh, a city resident, emphasised the need for government intervention in the rehabilitation of slum dwellers. He urged the government to ensure the education of their children.

