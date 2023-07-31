 Smart City Mission deadline extended : The Tribune India

  • Ludhiana
  • Smart City Mission deadline extended

Smart City Mission deadline extended

25 projects still underway, Centre accords extension till June next year

Smart City Mission deadline extended

Till now, 54 projects worth Rs 800.52 crore have been completed under the SCM in Ludhiana. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, July 30

The Centre has extended the deadline to complete the ongoing projects under the Smart City Mission (SCM) as 25 works are still underway in Ludhiana, the government has said.

The development assumes significance as June 2023 was the revised deadline to finish SCM projects across 100 cities that were covered under the ambitious scheme of the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry (MoHUA).

With this, Ludhiana, popularly known as Manchester of India, spread over 169 square km area with a population of 16.18 lakh as per 2011 Census, which was among 100 cities in the country and three in Punjab, selected under the SCM to be developed as a smart city in the first round of the selection by the MoHUA on June 25, 2015, got another year to complete its pending 25 projects worth Rs 725.03 crore.

Till now, 54 projects worth Rs 800.52 crore had been completed under the SCM in Ludhiana.

This was disclosed by Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Kaushal Kishore in reply to a joint question of Ludhiana MP Ravneet Singh Bittu and other MPs, including Feroze Varun Gandhi, Debasree Chaushuri, and Arvind Dharmapuri. Kishore told the Lok Sabha that as on July 7, work orders have been issued by 100 smart cities in 7,978 projects, of which 5,909 projects, which constitute 74 per cent of the total works, have been completed.

Furnishing the state, Union Territory, smart city-wise progress for 100 smart cities, the Union Minister said as on July 7, a sum of Rs 73,454 crore had been released for smart cities, of which Rs 66,023 crore, which constitute 90 per cent of the total amount, had been utilised.

“The implementation of Smart City Mission at the city level is done by a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) created for the purpose. At the state level, the Mission implementation is coordinated by the State-Level High-Powered Steering Committee (HPSC) and at the national level, implementation is monitored by an Apex Committee headed by the Secretary, MoHUA,” Kishore informed.

He mentioned that the nominee Directors of MoHUA on the Boards of SPVs monitor progress in respective cities on a regular basis. The MoHUA regularly interacts with states and smart cities through videoconferences, review meetings, field visits and regional workshops.

“Smart cities are assessed on various parameters, including, but not limited to, project implementation and utilisation of funds through the Real-Time Online Geospatial Management Information System (GMIS),” he revealed, adding that the details of state and UT share released and utilised under the SCM were also monitored through GMIS and the Public Finance Management System (PFMS) of the Government of India.

In Ludhiana, a total of 79 projects at a cost of Rs 1,525.55 crore were sanctioned under the SCM. Out of this, 54 works had been completed at a cost of Rs 800.52 crore, while remaining 25 projects were underway at a cost of Rs 725.03 crore. In Jalandhar, of the total 78 sanctioned projects at the cost of Rs 1,591.11 crore, 58 had been completed at Rs 290.02 crore, while the work was underway to finish the remaining 20 works at a cost of Rs 1,301.09 crore.

In Amritsar, a total of 42 projects at a cost of Rs 2,656.27 crore had been sanctioned, of which 34 projects at a cost of Rs 1,188.36 crore had been finished while the pending 8 projects at a cost of Rs 1,467.91 crore were underway.

When it comes to funds in Punjab, a sum of Rs 2,365.6 crore had been released, including the Central and state shares, of which Rs 2,110.8 crore had been utilised so far.

The funds released and utilised in Punjab included a sum of Rs 27 crore for Sultanpur Lodhi, which was not selected under the SCM.

Max projects in Ludhiana

A total of 79 projects had been sanctioned in Ludhiana under the SCM, which is maximum among all three smart cities in Punjab.

Highest pendency

A total of 25 projects are still underway in Ludhiana, which is the highest pendency among all three smart cities in Punjab.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Video of Himachal farmers dumping apples in water stream goes viral; allege forced to throw due to road closure

2
J & K

Army jawan on leave goes missing from J-K's Kulgam, massive search operation launched

3
World

44 killed in suicide blast at Islamic party's meeting in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province

4
Nation

Gang waylays car on national highway in Kerala, flees with Rs 4.5 crore from occupants

5
Punjab

Punjab: Go for alternative crops if paddy re-transplantation not possible by August first week, suggest experts

6
World

Russia-Ukraine War: Moscow airport closed temporarily after drone attack damages 2 buildings

7
Diaspora

Indian-origin teen stabbed, robbed on his birthday in Australia

8
Nation

Indian woman Anju gifted money and land for embracing Islam in Pakistan

9
Punjab

Swept away by Sutlej, 2 of Jagraon held in Pakistan

10
Nation

Govt failed to control Manipur ethnic strife; PM Modi shows 'brazen indifference': INDIA bloc MPs

Don't Miss

View All
Swept away by Sutlej, 2 of Jagraon held in Pak
Punjab

Swept away by Sutlej, 2 of Jagraon held in Pakistan

Video of Himachal farmers dumping apples in water stream goes viral; allege forced to throw due to road closure
Himachal

Video of Himachal farmers dumping apples in water stream goes viral; allege forced to throw due to road closure

Illegal mining weakens Ghaggar embankments
Punjab

Illegal mining weakens Ghaggar embankments in Patiala district

In flood-hit villages, teachers go out of their way to help students with studies
Jalandhar

In flood-hit Lohian villages, teachers go out of their way to help students with studies

With floods, dream of marriages of daughters also swept away
Punjab

With floods, Jalandhar villagers' dream of marriages of daughters also swept away

15-ft toe wall built by Haryana wreaking havoc in Patiala, Sangrur, allege villagers
Punjab

15-ft toe wall built by Haryana wreaking havoc in Patiala, Sangrur, allege villagers

33 years on, committee yet to come up with strategy to tame Ghaggar
Nation

33 years on, committee yet to come up with strategy to tame Ghaggar

~5K reward for those who help road accident victims
Punjab

Punjab: Rs 5K reward for those who help road accident victims

Top News

4 persons on board train from Jaipur to Mumbai shot dead by Railway Protection Force jawan

Railway Protection Force constable shoots dead his senior, 3 passengers on board Jaipur-Mumbai train

After killing his senior, the constable went to another bogi...

No law & order in Manipur; Centre must step in, restore peace: Oppn

No law & order in Manipur; Centre must step in, restore peace: Opposition

Visiting MPs give memo to Governor, question PM’s ‘silence’

Pakistani intruder shot dead in Jammu and Kashmir's Arnia sector

Pakistani intruder shot dead in Jammu and Kashmir's Arnia sector

The area was cordoned off immediately after the incident and...

Monsoon fury: Of collapsed buildings, shattered dreams

Monsoon fury in Himachal: Of collapsed buildings, shattered dreams

Market, houses in Rampur village extensively damaged due to ...

Sikhs in Singapore hailed for their contribution in diverse fields while retaining their culture

Sikhs in Singapore hailed for their contribution in diverse fields while retaining their culture

Deputy PM Wong said this while addressing the 75th anniversa...


Cities

View All

Flood threat persists in Mand area with Sutlej still in spate

Flood threat persists in Mand area with Sutlej still in spate

Complete girdawari by August 15, minister tells Revenue Dept

AAP minister, Congress MP share dais for development project

Arjun Ram Meghwal tunes in to ‘Mann Ki Baat’ along with BJP workers

Knotty affair: Set up on Guru Hargobind Sahib's order, historic bazaar turns a mess

15 injured as 5 cars collide on highway

15 injured as 5 cars collide on highway

Of 10K listed vendors of city, only 2K in business, lowest in country

Of 10K listed vendors of Chandigarh, only 2K in business, lowest in country

Punjab ASI’s son held for supplying drugs

Tipsy driver crashes into power pole, parked car at Sector 46, Chandigarh

Covid-19 on mind, PGI mulls course in infectious diseases

125 eye flu cases daily in Mohali

20 years after FIR, court acquits two men charged with using fake passports

20 years after FIR, court acquits two men charged with using fake passports

Violence at Muharram processions, 3 cases filed

Three boys feared drowned in Yamuna

Fire breaks out at Delhi shoe factory, no casualty

‘Van Mahotsav’ at sanctuary, free saplings distributed

Disease threat looms large as garbage piles up in Kapurthala

Disease threat looms large as garbage piles up in Kapurthala

Give possession of flat or return money, consumer panel tells JIT

Tireless teamwork to aid of flood-hit Jalandhar villages

Punjab Agriculture Department aims to replant saplings on 2 lakh acres

Education takes back seat in Jalandhar's Dhakka Basti

Swept away by Sutlej, 2 of Jagraon held in Pak

Swept away by Sutlej, 2 of Jagraon held in Pakistan

Ludhiana sees increase in conjunctivitis cases

Thief beaten to death, 9 migrant workers booked

Car snatcher arrested within hours after crime

2 vehicle thieves land in police net

18 months on, Patiala MC gets nod for drive to sterilise canines

18 months on, Patiala MC gets nod for drive to sterilise canines

Punjabi University, Patiala, archers bag medals in China

Flood fury: Patiala's urban area residents seek compensation, too

Students plant trees in Patiala, vow to nurture them

Patiala: Undue pressure by Education Department over student enrolment, allege teachers