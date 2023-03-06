Soon, Rs 200-cr state-of-art exhibition centre in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, March 5

A state-of-the-art exhibition centre will soon come up in Ludhiana. The facility will be built over a 20,000 square meter area with a 50-room 3 to 4-star hotel, the government has confirmed.

The development assumes significance as Ludhiana, popularly known as the Manchester of India, which has the largest number of registered industrial units in the state, has no such facility so far.

The new exhibition centre in the industrial and business hub of the North aims at creating a state-of-the-art, world-class exhibition and convention facility on par with the best in the industry countrywide, in size and quality, officials have said.

Offering an efficient and quality setting for international as well as national meetings, conferences, exhibitions and trade shows, the facility will have an exhibition area over 16,000 square meters and indoor halls over 10,000 square meters.

The government will sign an agreement with the developer and the construction will begin shortly with a three-year project completion target.

As per the project report, the indoor halls will have high floor loads, minimal columns, flexible floor configurations, plug and play at each booth.

The outdoor exhibition area to be spread over 5,000 square meters will support very-high floor loads and underground cabling.

The meeting and breakout rooms will be built over 1,000 square meters.

Comprising a pantry and coffee shop as well, the entire facility will be equipped with a public address system in three to four languages, internet LAN, WIFI, full power backup, and UPS. It will also have provision of ample loading/ unloading areas with truck waiting areas.

Besides all necessary back-of-house areas (kitchen, F&B, etc.) and 3-4-star hotel with 50 rooms, the facility has been designed with ample basement parking of over 500 cars.

“Large commercial and retail development will support the industry, exhibitions and commercial activities in East Ludhiana,” the officer added.