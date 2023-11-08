Speed up ongoing projects: MP to officials

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 7

In a meeting of the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) on Tuesday, Member of Parliament (MP) Ravneet Singh Bittu instructed officials to speed up projects, take steps to streamline traffic movement and develop sustainable infrastructure in the city.

The meeting was held at the MC’s Zone D office in Sarabha Nagar here on Tuesday. Deputy Commissioner Surabhi Malik, MC Commissioner Sandeep Rishi and other officials from different departments were present.

MP Bittu reviewed different projects during the meeting, including the Rs 650 crore project to rejuvenate ‘Buddha Dariya’ and those being taken up under the Smart City Mission. Discussions were also held to streamline the movement of traffic, especially during the festival season, and what steps can be taken to ensure smooth flow of traffic with the elevated road (Ferozepur road) project being completed in phases. The civic body officials were directed to install LED street lights at all dark points of the city.

During the meeting, the MP also directed PPCB officials to keep a regular check on dyeing industry dumping untreated waste into the Buddha Nullah and take strict steps against violators.

Further, the civic body officials were directed to take strict action against illegal constructions and take concrete steps to improve solid waste management in the city. Bittu also questioned why the Municipal Corporation does not utilise anti-smog guns when the city’s air quality index was poor.

