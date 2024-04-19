Ludhiana: Sri Aurobindo College of Commerce and Management organised a session on the topic ‘Science of Learning’ under the ‘Shape the Mind’ programme. The resource person was Vaishali Lamba. She said learning is the process of acquiring new knowledge, skills, behaviour, attitudes and values through study and practical experience. She animated her lecture with real-life examples. In her lecture, she focused on the fact that learning is an continuing process and can occur consciously or unconsciously, anywhere.

Arya college

Arya College Girls Section organised a placement drive for its final year students. As many as 55 students from the commerce and arts faculties participated in the drive. The students went through four stages of selection process and 16 students were finally selected and given selection letters for training as Relationship Manager at a private bank. The drive was conducted by Himanshu Dwivedi, assistant manager, NIIT.

Khalsa college for women

A health check-up camp was organised by the Old Students’ Association in collaboration with the Rotary Club Ludhiana Mid Town at Khalsa College for Women, Civil Lines. The chief guest Dr Sandeep Puri inaugurated the camp. During the camp, free consultancy was provided to students and staff (both teaching and non-teaching) from Khalsa College for Women and other sister institutions. The participation of stakeholders and club members added to the success of the event.