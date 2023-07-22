Stop dumping waste in sewers & Buddha Nullah, Ludhiana MC urges dairy owners

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, July 21

Dairy owners of the city have been urged to stop dumping of dairy waste in sewers and Buddha Nullah.

Municipal Corporation Zonal Commissioner (Zone D) Jasdev Singh Sekhon held a meeting with dairy owners at the Haibowal dairy complex on Friday.

Sekhon said that the dairy owners have been directed to ensure that the cow dung is not dumped in the sewer. Also, challans worth Rs 5,000 each would be issued against the violators.

The MC has already issued over 50 challans against dairy owners for dumping cow dung in sewers and open spaces. Officials of the civic body said that the municipal corporation would further snap the sewage connection or seal the units of adamant violators, if they continue to dump cow dung in sewers.

The officials said that after the civic body earmarked four acres of land for dumping cow dung at the Balloke STP, the dairy owners at the Haibowal dairy complex were directed to stop dumping it in sewers.

#Buddha Nullah Ludhiana