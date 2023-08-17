Suicide abetment case: Farmers, bizmen at loggerheads

Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, August 16

Members of a farmers union held a protest outside the Police Commissioner’s (CP) office on Wednesday demanding the arrest of the accused in the abetment to suicide case.

A case was registered against Ashwani Jain, his father Devraj Jain and Rajesh Jain of Rishi Nagar on August 11 for abetting the suicide of Sukhwinder Singh of Jainpur village.

On the other side, businessmen also gathered at the CP office alleging registration of ‘fake and frivolous’ FIR against the accused.

Sukhwinder's brother, Dildar, said the FIR was registered as the suicide note mentioned of the names of the accused. In fact, the names of some more persons should be added in the FIR as they were part of the property fraud. “I took up the matter before the farmers union who came with me at the CP office to hold a protest. Despite registering a case, the accused were yet to be arrested. If the accused were not arrested, we will intensify protest against the police,” added Singh.

On the other hand Sanjiv Jain, brother of Ashwani Jain, said the FIR was registered without going through the facts. Those booked were not having any kind of contact with the deceased or the family of the complainant. The deceased unfortunately died a natural death, which has been converted into an unnatural death and on the basis of which a fake case was registered. “Even my father, Devraj Jain, who has been nominated in the case had died in 2001,” claimed Jain.

“We requested the CP to form a special investigation team to conduct a fair and transparent probe into the matter. The FIR may be cancelled and strict action may be taken against Dildar Singh for the getting the false case registered even against a dead person, Devraj,” alleged Jain.