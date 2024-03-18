Take approval for political ads on electronic, social media, parties told

Ludhiana, March 17
District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sakshi Sawhney on Sunday asked political parties to seek permission to run advertisements on social media, including Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, and electronic media platforms.
Sawhney said only pre-certified advertisements would be allowed to be flashed on social media platforms. She said all expenditure on these advertisements would be added to the election expenditure account. Pamphlets, posters, handbills, etc, must carry the name of publisher and printer, besides the number of printed copies, and a declaration of the publisher must be submitted with all information regarding the publication.
Further, political hoardings/banners/posters on private buildings in the city would need consent from owners of the private properties, the Deputy Commissioner said, adding that such lists must be submitted to her office.
