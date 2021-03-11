Three fresh Covid cases in Ludhiana district

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 2

Three fresh cases of Covid were reported while no person died due to the virus in the district on Thursday.

A total of 1,09,951 persons have tested positive for the virus since March 2020 while 2,280 persons from the district have succumbed to the virus so far.

The recovery rate of Covid-19 patients was 97.91 per cent today and there were 16 active cases in the district.

The patients were told to isolate themselves at their homes by the Health Department authorities.

At present, no Covid patient is admitted to any hospital in Ludhiana.

Till date, a total of 36,01,539 samples have been taken for Covid-19 testing, of which 34,76,819 samples were found negative in the district.

Samples of 3,018 suspected patients were sent for testing today, the results of which are expected shortly.