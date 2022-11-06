Tibba firing incident: Father-son duo arrested

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 5

The Ludhiana police claimed to have solved the firing case reported at Grewal Colony, Tibba, on Thursday night by arresting the father-son duo behind the incident, in which Shiv Sena leader Ashwani Chopra had been fired at. The police also seized a .32 bore pistol and 28 live cartridges from the suspects, who have been identified as Ramanand and his son Sanjiv Kumar, both residents of Kishore Nagar.

Commissioner of Police (CP) Kaustubh Sharma addressed a press meet regarding the matter. He stated that the suspects had gone to Grewal Colony on the night of November 3 to commit a theft. When Shiv Sena leader Ashwani Chopra noticed some unusual movement in the area, he came out to enquire. As he tried to chase the duo upon suspicion, Ramanand resorted to firing and both suspects fled the spot.

Sharma said a preliminary probe revealed that Ramanand has a criminal history as he faces 12 criminal cases registered against him. In 1999, he had also committed a murder in Machhiwara for which he had spent seven years in jail.

The suspects admitted that they had not gone to kill anyone, but rather had plans to only commit a theft in the area. When residents tried to chase them, they resorted to firing.

The CP was accompanied by JCP Ravcharan Singh Brar and ADCP Tushar Gupta during the press meet.