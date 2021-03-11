Ludhiana hosiery trader accuses cop of fake case threat

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 22

A hosiery trader, Pawandeep Singh, levelled serious allegations against a senior police official for issuing threats to register a fake case.

Pawandeep submitted a complaint to Police Commissioner Dr Kaustubh Sharma, who assured that a probe would be conducted. The complainant said he had owed money to an Ahmedabad-based businessman and due to Covid, he suffered losses and could not clear the payment.

“The Ahmedabad trader has never asked for payment but on his behalf a person, who has no business dealing with me, filed a complaint against me that I am not clearing the business dues. Since he has an influence in the police department, a senior police official on his behalf is forcing me to give money to the complainant else a case will be registered against me,” alleged the complainant.

The accused officer, however, refuted the allegations.