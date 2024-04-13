TT Tournament: Double delight for Gauranshi Uppal

Our Sports Correspondent

Ludhiana, April 12

Gauranshi Uppal, a student of Class V at Delhi Public School, stole the limelight by clinching two titles on the opening day of the inaugural edition of Suresh Sharma Memorial Open Table Tennis Tournament being organised by the Ludhiana District Table Tennis Association at Shastri Hall near Guru Nanak Stadium here on Thursday.

Gauranshi proved her mettle as she wrapped up the titles in the girls U-11 and U-13 categories. In the final (U-11), she outperformed Trishka 11-7, 8-11, 11-9 and 11-8, and in the U-13 section, Gauranshi stitched up a hard fought win against Kavya Gupta, whom she edged out in four sets 11-9, 7-11, 11-8 and 11-7 to secure her second individual title.

However, in the girls U-15 group, Gauranshi went down fighting against Saesha Gupta in straight sets 7-11, 8-11 and 8-11 to secure the silver medal.

In the boys U-13 final, Dhruvin outwitted Rudra 11-9, 7-11, 11-8 and 11-7 to annex the title while in the boys U-15 group (semifinals), Advay Gupta beat Ryan Chopra and Kovid defeated Aryan Arora to set up the title clash.

Earlier, Sandeep Rishi, Commissioner, Ludhiana Municipal Corporation, inaugurated the tournament. The tournament is being organised in the memory of Suresh Sharma, senior table table tennis coach with the Punjab Sports Department, who died on January 11 this year.