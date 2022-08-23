Twin centuries help Ludhiana score 334/4

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, August 22

Unbeaten centuries by Tishan Tangri (150*) and Gurjot Singh (116*) helped Ludhiana surpass Nawanshahr’s first innings total of 317 runs as the two-day match in group B in the Punjab State Inter-District Senior Cricket Championship for Katoch Shield played at Nawanshahr ended in a draw.

However, on the basis of the first innings lead, Ludhiana secured three points while hosts Nawanshahr had to be content with one point.

Yesterday, Nawanshahr, in their first innings, had made 317 runs for the loss of nine wickets in 90 overs in which Vaibhav Sehdev scored 114 runs and Abhishek remained unbeaten at 95. For Ludhiana, Nehal grabbed four wickets and Ravi Kumar secured three wickets while Chintan Randhan captured one.

At the draw of stumps, Ludhiana were one for one after five overs. Today, the visitors appeared a determined lot as Tikshan Tangri and Gurjot Singh played sensibly, enabling their team to overhaul their opponents’ score (334 for 4 in 74 overs).

For Nawanshahr, Ramesh Kumar was the lone wicket taker, chipping in with four for 102 in 24 overs.

In the next match, scheduled for August 24 and 25, Ludhiana will take on Mohali at Ludhiana.