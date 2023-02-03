Two aides of gangster nabbed with illegal arms

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 2

The city police today arrested two close aides of gangsters Puneet Bains and seized two .32 bore pistols along with two live cartridges from them.

The suspects have been identified as Major Singh, alias Major Sidhu, a native of Bagga village near Dharamkot, at present staying in the Samrala Chowk area, and Sonu Kumar, a native of Bihar, at present staying in the Tajpur road area.

Commissioner of Police Mandeep Singh Sidhu, DCP Crime Harmeet Singh Hundal, ADCP (Crime) Rupinder Kaur Sran held a press conference in this regard.

Sidhu said Major had fired shots in the Ladhowal area in 2022. He said the police got information about the location of the suspect and he was arrested with an illegal weapon. He was also a proclaimed offender and had been escaping police arrest.

During the questioning, Major confessed that he was a close aide of gangster Puneet Bains, who is at present lodged in jail, and Sonu Kumar, also another aide of Bains, was possessing an illegal weapon. Accordingly, Sonu was also arrested and the illegal weapon was seized from him, Sidhu said.

About the possession of the illegal weapons, the CP said the suspect seemed to have brought illegal weapons from fiream suppliers of UP and MP. Now, further probe into the case would be conducted so that illegal weapons suppliers could be identified.

A case under various sections of the IPC and the Arms Act was registered.