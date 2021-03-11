Two mobikes bearing same number found parked at court complex

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 22

Two Hero Splendor motorcycles of same temporary registration number were found parked outside the Ludhiana Court Complex today. Someone suspecting some foul play, called the police.

The Kochar Market police rushed the spot to conduct a probe. Initially, the police suspected that some criminal element could have entered the complex to commit some crime and he intentionally used the same number and parked the motorcycle outside it.

Later, the owners of the motorcycles, Jaswinder Singh and Arjun, were questioned by the police. The police also verified from the motorcycle agency and found that both vehicles were recently sold by the agency and its employees by mistake put same temporary number on both motorcycles.

The police said so far, clean chits were given to owners of the motorcycles but a probe was still underway in the matter. —