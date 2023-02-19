Two of robbers’ gang nabbed

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 18

The Salem Tabri police on Friday busted a gang of robbers which had looted a chota hathi (mini-truck), from the driver a few days ago and arrested the two suspects.

They were identified as Neelkanth, alias Neela, of Kali Sadak and Shivam, alias Billa, of Bhaura village.

ACP (North) Maninder Bedi and Salem Tabri SHO SI Harjit Singh issued a statement in this regard.

The ACP said on February 14, Parmod Kumar was heading towards Ludhiana from Phagwara, when he reached near Malhotra Resort, around five persons stopped his way. Before he could understand anything, they pointed some sharp weapon at him and forcibly took away his auto, Rs 25,700 in cash and two mobile phones from him.

After the police started a probe, the two suspects were identified and arrested and the looted vehicle was recovered.

SHO Harjit said now, police remand of the suspects would be sought so that in further questioning, whereabouts of the remaining accused could be known and they be arrested. Involvement of the accused in old loot cases would also be verified.