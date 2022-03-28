Two test +ve in Ludhiana district

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 27

Two persons tested positive for Covid, while no death due to the disease was reported in the district today.

A total of 1,09,775 persons have tested positive for the virus since March 2020, while 2,279 persons from the district have succumbed to the virus till now. The recovery rate of Covid-19 patients was 97.91 per cent today. There were 13 active cases in the district and 13 patients were asked to isolate themselves at their homes by the Health Department.