Two youths drown in Buddha Nullah in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, July 19

Seven friends, residing near Gurmel Park on Tibba Road, met with a tragedy while taking bath in the Budha Nullah at Dhanansu.

While taking bath, two of the youths drowned in the gushing water. Others tried to save the duo by putting their lives at risk but in vain.

Hearing the screams of the drowning youths, some passers-by also tried to save them but they too failed. The deceased have been identified as Mohatram and Sahib.

Later, the incident was reported to the police. After reaching the spot the police, took out the bodies from the nullah with the help of divers.

Mustakim Salmani, the father of one of the deceased, said his sister’s son, Sahib, had been staying with them. On Tuesday, Sahib had said he, along with his friends and Mohatram, was going for swimming in some nearby swimming pool but they went to the nullah.

On Wednesday, the post-mortem examination of the deceased was conducted and the bodies were handed over to their kin. Inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPc was initiated in the case.

#Buddha Nullah Ludhiana