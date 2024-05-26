U-19 Cricket Tourney: Ludhiana score 354 runs in first innings against Mohali

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, May 25

Credit to a fine batting display by Armaan Walia (185 runs) and Jaiveer Singh Juneja (100 not out), Ludhiana scored 354 runs for the loss of four wickets in their first innings against Mohali in the two-day third league match of Group B in the ongoing Punjab State Inter-District (U-19) Cricket Tournament for Dhruv Pandove Trophy being played at Mohali on Saturday.

Batting first, after winning the toss, the visitors were off to a fine start with the opening pair of Sargunveer Singh and Armaan Walia putting up 96 runs on the board before the former lost his wicket after making 45 runs. Jaiveer Singh Juneja joined Sargun and the due took the score to 325 runs when the latter left on his individual score of 185 runs. Ludhiana made 354 runs after losing four wickets in the first innings of 90 overs.

At draw of stumps, Mohali, in their first innings were one for no loss after two overs.

#Cricket #Mohali