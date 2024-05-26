U-19 Cricket Tourney: Ludhiana score 354 runs in first innings against Mohali

Ludhiana, May 25
Credit to a fine batting display by Armaan Walia (185 runs) and Jaiveer Singh Juneja (100 not out), Ludhiana scored 354 runs for the loss of four wickets in their first innings against Mohali in the two-day third league match of Group B in the ongoing Punjab State Inter-District (U-19) Cricket Tournament for Dhruv Pandove Trophy being played at Mohali on Saturday.
Batting first, after winning the toss, the visitors were off to a fine start with the opening pair of Sargunveer Singh and Armaan Walia putting up 96 runs on the board before the former lost his wicket after making 45 runs. Jaiveer Singh Juneja joined Sargun and the due took the score to 325 runs when the latter left on his individual score of 185 runs. Ludhiana made 354 runs after losing four wickets in the first innings of 90 overs.
At draw of stumps, Mohali, in their first innings were one for no loss after two overs.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
7 newborns die in fire at children's hospital in East Delhi’s Vivek Vihar
Action is being initiated against the owner of the hospital
Health secretary not responding, Delhi health minister orders inquiry into newborn deaths in East Delhi hospital
The Health Minister has ordered a speedy inquiry into the in...
Punjab Police, BSF bust drug smuggling racket; arrest 7 members
Seize 5.47 kg heroin, Rs 1.7 lakh drug money and 40 cartridg...
Remal intensifies into severe cyclonic storm, to make landfall by Sunday midnight
The severe cyclone is set to bring extremely heavy rain in t...
Rajkot game zone fire: SIT holds meeting; DNA samples collected for identification of victims
The bodies were charred beyond recognition