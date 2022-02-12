Punjab Agricultural University inks pact with Gujarat-based firm

Tribune News Service

Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) has inked a pact with SP Eco Fuel, Anand, Gujarat, for commercialisation of modified PAU fixed dome type janta model biogas plant having a capacity from 25 m3/day to 500 m3/day technology. Dr GS Mangat, Director of Research, PAU, and SP, Eco FUEL signed the memorandum of agreement (MoA) on behalf of their organisations. Dr Sarbjit Singh Sooch, principal scientist, Department of Renewable Energy Engineering, giving details about the technology said the construction of such a plant was easy and it was an all-brick masonry structure. The design is suitable for all regions of the country, he added. Informing that the life of the plant was around 25 years, he said its advantage was that the whole plant was underground.

PhD scholar awarded scholarship

Ayushi Pal, a PhD scholar, Department of Extension Education, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), has been awarded a fellowship by the Indian Council of Social Science Research for doctoral research. She is working on ‘E-Readiness of Stakeholders in Agricultural Extension System of Punjab’ under the guidance of Dr Dharminder Singh, senior extension scientist, Department of Extension Education, PAU. Her research work is to assess e-readiness of scientists, extension personnel and farmers. She will also investigate attitude of stakeholders in agricultural extension system towards information communication technologies and various factors affecting e-readiness.

